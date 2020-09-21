Dubious statements about Webb’s views on policing, other issues
President Donald Trump joined a live “tele-rally” on Sunday night to endorse Republican candidate Bob Good for Congress, offering a litany of reasons to turn Virginia red.
In his opening remarks, Trump called Virginia Governor Ralph Northam “absolutely crazy” and falsely accused him of supporting the “execution [of infants] after birth,” presumably misinterpreting a proposed state measure to eliminate the requirement that second-trimester abortions be performed in a hospital.
The president went on to say that the upcoming election “is the most important election in the history of our country and I need every patriot in Virginia’s Fifth congressional district to get out and vote for Bob Good for Congress.”
“[Good] wants to help us cut taxes even further … reduce regulations at the highest level … continue to unleash American energy and energy independence, make great deals for American workers … and rebuild the greatest economy in history,” Trump said.
The president also said that the country is “rounding the turn on the pandemic sent to us by China — disgraceful — and the job we’ve done there has been incredible.”
To contrast Good with his Democratic rival Cameron Webb, Trump asserted that Webb is known “by a lot of people as a radical Democrat puppet.”
Unmoored by any of Webb’s statements or campaign promises, Trump claimed that if elected, the Democratic candidate would “send your jobs to China, unleash a violent left-wing mob … abolish American energy and defund your police.”
Webb has stated on numerous occasions, including in an interview with the Rappahannock News, that he does not support defunding the police and is a proponent of nonviolent protest. He has also advocated for American energy independence in the form of market-driven renewable technologies and has said nothing to indicate support for outsourcing jobs to China.
“Bob and I are pro-police and anti-criminal,” Trump said. “Joe Biden and Cameron Webb are pro-criminal, anti-police.” He continued his appeal with a mention of Good’s commitment to Second Amendment rights and anti-abortion legislation.
“I just want to thank Bob Good for running,” the president said in closing. “He’s going to be a fantastic warrior for all of us, he’s going to keep you safe, he’s going to keep our police well-funded, and we’re going to have four more years in the White House and we’re going to win the whole of Virginia and we’re going to win Virginia’s Fifth for Bob Good.”
An internal poll released by the Webb campaign this week showed the challenger is trailing Good by only one point in the traditionally heavily Republican Fifth District.
