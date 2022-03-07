Democratic U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton made her first campaign stop in Rappahannock County since redistricting, encouraging Democrats in the county to turn out to vote in this year’s midterm election after Republicans swept large swaths of Virginia in 2021.
The event, hosted by the Rappahannock County Democratic Committee, took place on Saturday at Little Washington Winery where more than 50 voters in Rappahannock and Fauquier counties turned out to hear Wexton speak.
Because of redistricting, Rappahannock County is now in the 10th Congressional District with the mostly suburban Loudoun, Fauquier and Prince William counties, which is currently being represented by Wexton. U.S. Rep. Bob Good, a Republican in the 15th Congressional District where Rappahannock was situated before redistricting, will continue to represent the county until after the general election in November.
Wexton said that she “begs to differ” that the 10th Congressional District is a safe Democratic district after Republicans flipped the House of Delegates and the election of Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin in November. Wexton emphasized the need for Democrats to turn out to vote in the June primary and in November. Despite Wexton’s assessment, election handicappers have the 10th district leaning Democratic following redistricting.
In November 2020, Youngkin won Fauquier County with 65% of the vote and Rappahannock County with 60%. Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat, won Loudoun County with 55% of the vote and Prince William County by 57%.
But event attendees voiced excitement about the fact that Good will no longer be representing Rappahannock come November.
“I sat on the board in Loudoun County for 10 years and now we have it back, and I’m so tickled pink about that,” said Carl Henrickson, owner of Little Washington Winery and former member of the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors.
Saturday marked Wexton’s first official campaign visit to the county, where she introduced herself, talked about work she’s done in Congress and answered questions from audience members. Wexton touted the work Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives did passing the CARES Act and American Rescue Plan, which both provided businesses and localities with stimulus funding amid pressure from COVID-19.
She also talked about voting rights legislation that she supports, like the John Lewis Voting Rights Act that passed in the U.S. House but stalled in the U.S Senate last year.
Wexton said the reason she first ran for Congress in 2018 was because she saw “our republic hanging by a thread” following the election of Republican former President Donald Trump.
“I saw how Donald Trump came to office … I was very, very scared for the future of our country,” Wexton said. She found repulsive the way Trump encouraged denying facts about COVID-19, and argued he damaged American democracy throughout his presidency.
Wexton needs 1,000 signatures in order for her name to appear on a primary ballot on June 21. She said when she ran for Congress in 2018, she was able to collect signatures on a Super Tuesday, but this year, there will not be presidential or Senate candidates on the ballot.
“I know you guys are small but mighty,” Wexton said about Rappahannock County. “You punch way, way above your weight.”