Rappahannock County’s Del. Michael Webert on Wednesday was elected by his caucus to serve as majority whip in the Republican-led Virginia House of Delegates.
Webert, a Republican who represents Rappahannock and parts of Culpeper, Warren and Fauquier counties, will serve in a leadership role for the first time in his 10-year career as a state legislator.
"It's an honor to be elected by my colleagues to this position of leadership," Webert said in a news release. "Now more than ever, we need strong leadership in the Republican majority to ensure that we are keeping our promises to voters and delivering the conservative agenda we ran on."
Webert, a farmer who lives with his family in Marshall, won reelection to his seat last year, defeating Rappahannock County Democrat Dr. Doug Ward by a wide margin.
House Republicans vote privately to elect leadership, according toWebert spokesperson AndrewLoposser, making it unclear how many members of the caucus supported Webert as majority whip.
The legislature convened Wednesday whereDel. Todd Gilbert, who represents Shenandoah County and parts of Page and Warren counties, took over the chamber as speaker. Governor-elect Glen Youngkin will be sworn in and take office on Saturday.
