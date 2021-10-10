The voter registration deadline for the upcoming elections is Tuesday, Oct. 12. Successful registration enables all eligible Virginians to cast ballots in the Nov. 2, 2021 elections.
To register to vote or update voter registration information:
By mail: Applications must be postmarked by October 12
In-person: Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on October 12.
Online: Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on October 12
Any Virginian can check or update their registration information or register for the first time at the Department’s Online Citizen Portal, vote.elections.virginia.gov. Registered voters can also preview their ballot and request an absentee ballot through the website
“Online voter registration makes voting more accessible for residents of Virginia,” said Christopher Piper, Virginia’s Commissioner of Elections. "The Virginia Department of Elections is committed to making voting as accessible and secure as possible."
To register to vote in Virginia, one must:
be a S. citizen
be a resident of Virginia
be at least 18 years old by the upcoming November 2 General Election
have had voting rights restored if convicted of a felony
have had the capacity restored by court order if declared mentally incapacitated
In addition to registering online at vote.elections.virginia.gov, eligible Virginians may register at their local voter registration office. Voters can find additional information about local offices at elections.virginia.gov/VRO. Voter registration opportunities are also available at DMV customer service centers and social service offices.
