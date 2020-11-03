It took no time once the polls closed in Virginia at 7 p.m. for the Associated Press to call the U.S. Senate race for incumbent Sen. Mark Warner, a Democrat.
“Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia has won a third term,” the AP declared not one minute after 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Warner defeated Republican challenger Daniel Gade in what was described as a low-key race in which the incumbent had a massive cash advantage, the wire service pointing out that Democrats haven't lost a statewide election in Virginia since 2009.
A resident of Old Town Alexandria, Warner co-founded the company that became Nextel. He was Virginia governor from 2002 to 2006 and today is the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee.
Gade is a U.S. military veteran who became a professor at American University While in the Army, he was seriously injured in Iraq in 2005, losing a leg after his Humvee was hit by a roadside bomb.