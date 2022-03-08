Former Afghan interpreter takes refuge with Rappahannock County family
A young family from Afghanistan has taken refuge in the home of a Rappahannock County couple who helped coordinate their escape from the country with U.S. military officials after the Taliban took power last year following the withdrawal of American forces.
Fahim, his wife Hadia and their 3-year-old son, Manochehr, who goes by Mano, arrived in Rappahannock in early February to stay with the family (who will be referred to under the pseudonyms of Mike and Sarah since they requested to not be named for security reasons) after months of being displaced elsewhere across the globe in search of a path to the United States to regain their freedom. Fahim also requested that his family's last name not be used for safety concerns.
Fahim, 33, had worked as an interpreter for the U.S. military since 2016 during a time when forces were shifting from fighting the Taliban directly to instead supporting the Afghan army to fight and aiding in further efforts to Democratize the nation under a western-backed government. His role was to translate and provide legal information to the U.S. military, help them develop policies not in conflict with standing Afghan law and root out corruption in the country’s government. Through that work he became acquainted with Mike, a former senior official with the U.S. Department of Defense.
Unlike other refugees, Fahim understood that joining forces with the Americans was risky and may one day necessitate him and his family having to immigrate to the U.S. Once President Joe Biden announced last April that he would pull U.S. forces from the country in August, ending America’s longest war, Fahim knew Kabul was all but destined to fall. What he didn’t anticipate was how quickly Afghanistan’s government would disintegrate in the face of the Taliban with such little resistance and how little time he would have to make evacuation plans.
Fahim, like many translators, was eligible for a special visa to immigrate to the states because of his work assisting the U.S. military, making the extended period of time it took for him to escape even more frustrating, Mike said. Fahim wasn’t the only interpreter who didn’t immediately make it out. More than 60,000 still remain in Afghanistan, according to The Wall Street Journal, and many others were killed.
“Sadly, the U.S. government didn’t evacuate all those eligible immigrants. They took everyone who could make their way to the [Kabul] airport,” Fahim said in an interview.
In August shortly before Afghanistan fell, Fahim, with the help of several members of Congress, had attempted to board he and his family on an airplane at the Kabul airport where Afghans were seen desperately clinging to aircrafts in an attempt to make it out of the country.
But after he saw that the Taliban shot civilians and an ISIS suicide bomber carried out an attack on the airport, killing U.S. forces and nearly 200 civilians, he deemed that effort too dangerous and withdrew. Fahim decided to lay low for some time, cutting off communication with U.S. military officials for safety.
“We had no idea where he was. In fact, I thought he was killed,” Mike said.
Mike and other officials eventually made contact with him via the encrypted messaging platform WhatsApp to make arrangements for him to evacuate the city. At the time, he also offered that Fahim and his family could live with them in Rappahannock if they ever made it to the U.S.
“Right after the chaos, all of my friends in the U.S. Military … they all stepped up to help me … Most of them didn’t sleep during the night,” Fahim said.
An Air Force colonel had helped connect Fahim to a handful of charities and other nonprofit organizations, which assisted in escorting them and six other families by car to the northern Afghanistan city of Mazar-i-Sharif in what was a 12 hour ride with Taliban checkpoints every few kilometers where they were interrogated about their travel plans, Fahim said. Each family in the car made up a different story to tell the Taliban about their plans.
Following their arrival in Mazar-i-Sharif, they were given a safehouse and a chef to cook for them. They remained there for about a month before in October an organization connected to Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, paid upward of $1 million to fly them and about 12,000 other afghans from Mazar-i-Sharif to the UAE since it was believed the Taliban were planning to instate a travel ban, according to Mike.
“The Taliban are actively arresting and executing anyone affiliated with the U.S. government or the national army,” Fahim said. “We all would have been arrested or executed by now.” After they departed from Mazar-i-Sharif, the Taliban raided their safehouse and arrested the operator, the cook and another person.
“We were lucky to get out,” he said.
Fahim still has family stuck in Afghanistan, including his parents, siblings and cousins. “I’m not sure if I can help them, but they are in plain danger right now,” he said. For their safety, he’s taken several measures to destroy any documentation that may link him to the family.
Just days ago, he called home to instruct them on how to cooperate with the Taliban when their house gets searched. He instructed them to keep a low profile and stay off social media. On Sunday, a 19-year-old girl was killed by the Taliban in the family’s neighborhood, Fahim said.
“They want to leave, but there’s no hope unfortunately,” he said, since the Taliban have now restricted Afghans from leaving the country.
They stayed in the UAE for about three months, waiting for the next flight to the United States. The U.S. Embassy in the UAE reissued their visas and they flew to Washington D.C. in January where they stayed with Hadia’s sister in Fredericksburg for a few days. But that didn’t work out because her sister is raising four children of her own and the home became too crowded. Recalling the offer made to him months earlier, Fahim reached out to Mike.
Fahim and his family arrived in Rappahannock on Feb. 7 with just one suitcase and a single backpack with a few outfits for each. Within hours of their arrival, people in the Rappahannock community showered them with gifts, including clothing and toys for Mano, they said.
A pastor with Sperryville Methodist Church took the family to a store and allowed them to pick out anything they would like and paid for it in full. The outpouring of support was both unexpected and overwhelming. “It was wonderful, unbelievable,” Fahim said. “Because we had lived in Fredericksburg for a week and even Afghans didn’t come and say welcome to us.”
For the past several weeks, they’ve been coordinating with several charities and government agencies to help get them situated in the country so Fahim can begin applying for jobs. He holds an undergraduate degree in political science from Kateb University in Kabul and a master’s degree in international relations from Avicenna University, also in Kabul.
Prior to working with the U.S. military, Fahim had been an office manager, a lecturer at several universities and a financial adviser. He hopes to find work as an office supervisor so he can financially support both his family in Virginia and the ones trapped in Afghanistan, whose economy is faltering under Taliban rule. Mike’s wife Sarah has been helping him craft a resume.
There’s been little culture shock for Fahim in America since he had been exposed to western ways of life for years through his involvement in the military. But it’s much harder for Hadia, who doesn’t speak English and has had no prior exposure to American culture. But the community has helped her to integrate, Fahim said.
She no longer is required to wear a headscarf and now dresses like western women. But she remains fascinated by the idea of casual dating since that’s strictly forbidden back in Afghanistan. She and Fahim didn’t meet until after they were engaged.
Hadia said that America is beautiful and that she is happy to be living in the country, according to Fahim’s translation of his wife’s words. Mano is also thrilled to be living there since he now has loads of toys and games, Fahim said.
But Fahim and his family don’t plan to remain in Rappahannock once he finds work. They hope to move to Northern Virginia and settle down near Fredericksburg, Alexandria or Arlington so Mano can attend school and Hadia, 28, can begin to learn English and eventually attend college. In the meantime, she hopes to find work in retail.
“Rappahannock County and the people here, we were all amazed with the love and respect and also the care they showed to us … Because they started to help us right in the time we needed it most. It’s very important,” Fahim said.