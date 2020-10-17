‘We still don’t know what the long term effect of this pandemic might be’
On Saturday, former Rappahannock County Supervisor John Lesinski escorted Fifth district congressional candidate Dr. Cameron Webb on a small business tour of Sperryville’s Main Street.
“I’ve been asking people all over the district how things are going [during the pandemic] because hopefully when I’m in Congress in January I’ll be part of the conversation around next steps,” Webb said.
“We still don’t know what the long term effect of this pandemic might be,” Webb continued. “This could change business models for some time to come.”
Starting at The Happy Camper and finishing at Pen Druid, Webb talked with business owners about the impact COVID-19 has had on their revenue. Some enterprises, like the fine art gallery owned by Andrew Haley, have flourished during the pandemic.
“Fewer people are traveling to Europe,” Haley said, “so they have more disposable income to spend on art … so our artists are doing well.”
Cheri Woodard Realty has also seen a boom in real estate sales as more people are working remotely and looking for an escape from the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.
Yet other businesses, especially those that provide hospitality and food service, are still facing significant challenges.
“Lots of different businesses have been impacted in lots of different ways by this pandemic,” Webb said in an interview with the Rappahannock News. “ I think they’ve shown an incredible amount of resilience, an incredible amount of thoughtfulness for the community and we have to reward that by making sure we’re invested in them and invested in their success. ”
Webb said that one of his takeaways from the tour was that “PPP funding has helped but at the same time, it has run out.”
“What we need to be focused on is actually delivering for people,” Webb said.
On Saturday the Webb campaign visited Madison and Fauquier counties as well as Rappahannock. In the final days before the election on Nov. 3, Webb is planning to visit all 23 localities in the Fifth district to meet constituents.