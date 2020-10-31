Every state in the union has its own policies and practices for counting ballots when the polls close. As the election draws near, here’s what we believe Rappahannock voters can anticipate on Tuesday night.
Election night reporting
On Tuesday night, the Virginia Department of Elections will wait to start reporting results until after every polling place in the commonwealth has closed. If a voter is in line to vote when the polls close at 7 p.m., he or she has the legal right to vote and the polling place will stay open to accommodate that voter.
On election night, localities are required to upload unofficial results to the Department of Elections website in real time as soon as they are called in by their chiefs.
When the first results are reported, they will likely come from early in-person votes and Election Day votes because those votes will have already been fed through optical scanners at polling places. Mail-in ballots will be tabulated after the in-person ballots.
In Rappahannock, already 1,192 voters have cast early in-person ballots, and 843 absentee ballots have been received at the registrar’s office. According to Rappahannock County Registrar of Voters Kim McKiernan, “only 140 ballots that were mailed to voters … haven't been voted and returned to us for processing [and] are still outstanding.”
Today (Saturday, Oct. 31) is the last day to vote early. “If voters don't vote [today] they have to vote on Election Day at their polling place or can hand deliver their voted absentee ballot to our office by 7 p.m. on Election Night,” McKiernan said.
The Rappahannock County registrar will start counting in-person election day votes as soon as Virginia declares the polls closed.
More ballots may arrive after election day. Absentee ballots that are postmarked on or before Nov. 3 have three days to arrive at the election office to be counted, and provisional ballots (ballots used in cases where there are questions about a voter’s eligibility that must be resolved) may be accepted as well. The General Registrar is responsible for advising the Electoral Board on the status of provisional ballots.
When will we know the final results?
Unofficial results from Tuesday’s general election will be sent by each locality to the Virginia Department of Elections, which will publish updates every ten minutes on its website.
It’s important to remember that initial results from election night are not final. The Fifth district congressional race is said to be the most competitive U.S. House race in the entire country, so elections experts anticipate that voters may not know the official winner of the election for several days afterwards.
“Final, certifiable results will not be available Friday at noon in Virginia,” McKiernan explained. “Localities have seven days to certify the results, leaving Monday and Tuesday of the following week (maybe longer with the extension to count late mailed-in ballots).”
