Virginia’s Republican delegates nominated Glenn Youngkin, the former CEO of a global private equity firm, as their candidate for governor over the weekend.
In a tweet on Monday night, Youngkin said: “I am prepared to lead, excited to serve and profoundly humbled by the trust the people have placed in me. Virginians have made it clear that they are ready for a political outsider with proven business experience to bring real change to Richmond.”
The thread continued: “We will have more to say tomorrow, but for now, let me convey my appreciation to and respect for the other candidates who courageously stepped forward to seek this nomination. Every Republican should be proud that our party inspired such a spirited, diverse and talented field of candidates. I have reached out to all of them and look forward to working together as one team to win in November.”
Glenn Youngkin will be joined by attorney general nominee Jason Miyares on the Republican ticket on Nov. 2.