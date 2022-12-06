The Rappahannock Association for Arts & Community on Tuesday opened applications for the 2023 Claudia Mitchell Fund grants for projects in visual arts, music, writing, theater, dance, film, video and mixed media.
Grant applications are due by March 15, with notification of awards expected by mid-May, according to the organization.
Funds are awarded to emerging and established artists of all ages, and to arts organizations and arts programs within community-based organizations and collaborative projects. Applicants must reside in Rappahannock County or be involved in arts projects that are based in and benefitting county residents.
Since 2012, RAAC has awarded almost $350,000 in Mitchell Fund grants. Past projects have included school arts programs, community events, performances, artists’ residencies, workshops, continuing education, music and video productions, and dance scholarships.
The 2023 application, revised guidelines, and a complete list of past grantees are all availablehere.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...