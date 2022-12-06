Annual RAAC Mitchell Fund Grantee Party

2021 Claudia Mitchell Arts Fund grantees were celebrated at RAAC's annual Grant Give-Away Party at the county park that year.

 By Ray Boc

The Rappahannock Association for Arts & Community on Tuesday opened applications for the 2023 Claudia Mitchell Fund grants for projects in visual arts, music, writing, theater, dance, film, video and mixed media.

Grant applications are due by March 15, with notification of awards expected by mid-May, according to the organization.

