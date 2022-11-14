rapp at home brochure
File photo by Luke Christopher

What would someone who has responded to every domestic mass fatality disaster since 9/11 have to tell us about healing after tragedy? That someone is Rev. Earl Johnson and he will share his insights at a presentation at the Rappahannock County Library on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 10:30 am. He has enough guidance and advice to fill a book: “Finding Comfort During Hard Time; A Guide to Healing After Disease, Violence, and Other Community Trauma.” The presentation is part of Rapp at Home’s series of local events for seniors. The public is welcome to attend. 

Johnson, a Rappahannock resident, founded the Spiritual Care function at the American Red Cross. As the National Spiritual Care Manager for the Red Cross, Rev. Johnson and his teams helped survivors cope with the emotional and spiritual issues surrounding disasters such as the Virginia Tech shootings, hurricane Katrina, the Orlando Pulse Nightclub shootings, and many other transportation disasters, mass shootings, and natural disasters. He recruited, trained, and deployed highly credentialed healthcare chaplains to support survivors of mass fatality events. 

