What would someone who has responded to every domestic mass fatality disaster since 9/11 have to tell us about healing after tragedy? That someone is Rev. Earl Johnson and he will share his insights at a presentation at the Rappahannock County Library on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 10:30 am. He has enough guidance and advice to fill a book: “Finding Comfort During Hard Time; A Guide to Healing After Disease, Violence, and Other Community Trauma.” The presentation is part of Rapp at Home’s series of local events for seniors. The public is welcome to attend.
Johnson, a Rappahannock resident, founded the Spiritual Care function at the American Red Cross. As the National Spiritual Care Manager for the Red Cross, Rev. Johnson and his teams helped survivors cope with the emotional and spiritual issues surrounding disasters such as the Virginia Tech shootings, hurricane Katrina, the Orlando Pulse Nightclub shootings, and many other transportation disasters, mass shootings, and natural disasters. He recruited, trained, and deployed highly credentialed healthcare chaplains to support survivors of mass fatality events.
“Finding Comfort During Hard Times” was named one of the 10 best health and wellness books of 2021 by Booklist from the American Library Association. Rev. Johnson is an ordained Disciples minister and Yale Divinity graduate. He served in various parishes and hospitals; lectured at various colleges and hospitals; and developed a Psychological First Aid curriculum. He is semi-retired. Learn more about him and his work at www.earljohnson.io. And please plan to attend his presentation.
Rapp at Home serves the health, safety, and social needs of Rappahannock’s seniors. Rapp at Home hosts almost a dozen events, talks, classes, and get togethers monthly. Rappahannock seniors age 50 or older are invited to join Rapp at Home at no charge. Call (540) 937-4663 to learn more.
