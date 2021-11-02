The polls are open across Rappahannock County on this cool and rainy Election Day, and candidates are staked outside voting locations in a final effort to appeal with those headed to cast their ballot before 7 p.m.
Board of Supervisors
Stonewall-Hawthorne District
Around 10 a.m in the Stonewall-Hawthorne District, candidates and their allies were huddled under canopies to stay dry outside the Castleton Community Volunteer Fire Company polling location, providing food and coffee for voters as they came and went.
Van Carney, who’s seeking election to Board of Supervisors in the district, said he’s feeling good about his prospects against local attorney and longtime player in Rappahannock politics David Konick as they both grapple to replace retiring Supervisor Chris Parrish in what is the most closely watched race in the county.
“I’m thankful for having done this and I’m looking forward to tomorrow … This has been an amazing process,” Carney said. “It’s just been so humbling and so rewarding just talking with everyone … whether it’s been a good conversation or they didn’t want me on their property when I was knocking on the door — I mean I genuinely feel like it’s been an amazing opportunity for me just to get to know more people, [and understand] what people want, and what people think.”
Konick, when approached, declined to comment on how he felt about his odds.
Piedmont District
Candidates and their friends and families at the Sperryville Volunteer Fire Department stood under canopies in the rain around 11:30 a.m., greeting voters with food and warm drinks.
Candidates for Board of Supervisor in the Piedmont District said they set up their canopies around 5:30 a.m. before polls opened.
Cliff Miller, who’s challenging incumbent Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith, was serving chili that was made at Headmaster’s Pub in Sperryville, which he owns. He said he’s not “talking politics” today, and that the pub will be open tonight while results pour in for those who want to stop in for a drink.
Smith provided fruit and desserts at a booth with her mother and sister, saying she won’t have any final Election Day thoughts until later in the day.
School Board
Stonewall-Hawthorne District
Rappahannock County School Board incumbent Larry Grove — who’s facing Rod Osborne, a former Prince William County detention center leader who has campaigned on cultural issues like giving parents more authority over their children’s education by challenging pandemic mandates and critical race theory (which is not taught in Rappahannock County Public Schools) — was apprehensive about his fortunes.
“I would be more confident If I thought people were going to select the person with the most experience … I think the whole politics of schools right now has gone very red and that’s a shame. That’s a bad thing for kids,” said Grove, a career educator and administrator. Education has become a centerpiece issue in the late stages of Virginia’s toss-up governor’s race.
Osborne was not seen outside the polling location around 10 a.m. A message requesting comment for this report was left on his cell phone.
Piedmont District
Rappahannock County School Board incumbent Rachel Bynum said this Election Day had a “festive feeling.”
“I think it's good that we're having such a good turnout and I do think that Rappahannock has a festive feeling,” Bynum said. “I think that we are competing, but we're still friends and neighbors, and that’s nice to feel.”
Lilla Fletcher, a write-in candidate challenging Bynum, had a table with a spread of old family photos and pictures of other beloved people from the county. Fletcher said she wanted to remind people how everyone in the county is connected.
“I think that every single one of us are just excited that things are gonna get decided today and that campaigning is over,” Fletcher said. “We've all given it our all and people get to decide, but I’m having great conversations with everyone and I think that's really just what matters.”
Mail-in voting in Rapp down from 2020 high
Mail-in voting in Rappahannock County was down this cycle compared to the last when it reached a high amid the pandemic. In 2020, nearly a third of registered voters in the county requested absentee ballots and the Rappahannock County Voter Registrar sent out about 1,400.
This year, the registrar received about 370 absentee ballots mailed back to be counted as of Oct. 27, with 138 outstanding. Also as of that day, 608 of the county’s nearly 6,150 registered voters cast their ballots early in person. The Rappahannock News was unable to compare that to last year’s day-in-date numbers since the voter registrar last week declined to provide data, saying staff were too busy preparing for the election.