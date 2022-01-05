Rappahannock Electric Cooperative expects to restore power to a majority of those who lost it as a result of Monday’s snowstorm by the end of the weekend, with scattered outages continuing into next week.
The area’s sole energy provider said it is underway in what it’s calling an historic effort to restore electricity to the more than 60,000 of its customers whose lines remain interrupted by trees that toppled under the weight of wet and heavy snow and strong winds.
As of Wednesday morning, field workers have discovered about 70 broken poles and expect to find significantly more as they are able to reach additional damage sites. They continue to be impeded by snow and ice-covered roads and downed trees that are blocking roadways. REC is tracking nearly 1,300 individual outage events, according to a news release.
In Rappahannock County, more than 500 customers remain without electricity. REC crews were working in Woodville on Tuesday morning to restore power.
Several hundred mutual aid workers from across the country have now joined REC’s work force in its effort to repair outages. In total, more than 1,000 REC and mutual-aid employees are now working on outage restoration effort, according to the organization.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering the impact of COVID-19 on our community. Sign up to have the C-19 Daily Update delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...