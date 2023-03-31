Blue lights on the roof of a police car with the background out of focus and lights with bokeh effect
Students and staff at the Rappahannock County Elementary School on Thursday were under a shelter-in-place order after a loud noise that resembled a gunshot was heard in a wooded area on the southwest end of campus, according to an emergency alert sent to parents.

“The Rappahannock County Sheriff's office responded immediately and thoroughly scanned the area and determined that there was no threat,” the message said. The shelter-in-place order was lifted after about 10 minutes, but a heightened presence from the Sheriff’s office remained to monitor dismissal. 

