Students and staff at the Rappahannock County Elementary School on Thursday were under a shelter-in-place order after a loud noise that resembled a gunshot was heard in a wooded area on the southwest end of campus, according to an emergency alert sent to parents.
“The Rappahannock County Sheriff's office responded immediately and thoroughly scanned the area and determined that there was no threat,” the message said. The shelter-in-place order was lifted after about 10 minutes, but a heightened presence from the Sheriff’s office remained to monitor dismissal.
Sheriff Connie Compton did not immediately return a request for comment for this report.
Rappahannock County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Shannon Grimsley said that teachers resumed normal instruction while the shelter-in-place occurred. According to an email sent to parents on Friday, a shelter-in-place protocol is deployed when there is a non-imminent threat.
The email also said that some students were outside when the loud bang occurred, leading school officials to rush the students indoors, which could have “added to the intensity for some students.”
“In this instance, a Shelter-in-Place was called, but given the recent events throughout the country and nearby, some students may have experienced what felt more like a lockdown, which may have evoked a strong range of emotions,” Grimsley wrote.
Some parents took to Facebook on Thursday saying they did not receive a notification from the school about the incident. RCPS uses a software called Swift Reach to send emergency notifications to families, and Grimsley wrote on Friday that there was an “internal issue” that prevented some families from receiving the message.
She said Swift Reach is resolving the issue, and the district will test the system to ensure future alerts will not be disrupted. “We have also put in our protocol to utilize multiple modalities of communication to ensure the broadest reach possible, even in non-emergency situations that require immediate response,” Grimsley wrote.
The school’s social worker shared social-emotional resources with teachers on Friday to assist in supporting students who were experiencing distress related to this event, Grimsley wrote. RCES also had additional counselors available to talk with students. Should your child need additional help, you can call the student emotional support hotline at 540-683-0432.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...