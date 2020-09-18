Nonprofit Foothills Forum supported the project judged best among the state’s non-daily newspapers

The Rappahannock News won two of the Virginia Press Association’s top honors, the organization announced Thursday.

Both awards — for the best work produced by all non-daily newspapers in Virginia last year — were for Opioid Ripples, an in-depth look at our region’s addiction epidemic, produced in collaboration with Rappahannock nonprofit Foothills Forum. Foothills supports the News to produce nonpartisan, fact-based coverage of issues affecting Rappahannock County.

In the Non-Daily Digital category, Randy Rieland, Laura Stanton, Kenneth Garrett, Lynn Medford, Dennis Brack and Bud Meyer we’re recognized for, “Impressive layout and content presentation; easily navigable and leads you through the content. Striking design that keeps the reader engaged, with plenty of immersive content and embedded video and graphic elements.”

For Non-Daily Graphics, Illustration and Art, the Virginia Press Association judges said, “As you rolled through the piece, you learned more and more about this problem in the community. The graphics covered about every type imaginable. If you didn’t want to read the story, the graphics told the story on their own. Excellent work!” Laura Stanton produced the informational graphics, working with Randy Rieland and Dennis Brack. See the award winning work here:

+3 Opioid Ripples: ‘This has touched everyone’ How the opioid crisis impacts families, public services across the region

+5 The road to recovery is filled with holes There’s only one place in our region that offers medical detox and extended inpatient substance treatment.

+3 Breaking the Cycle Trying to protect the next generation with an early start to prevention

+3 Addiction’s Stubborn Stigma From community resistance to recovery housing to opposition to needle exchanges, addicts face headwinds. But there are also promising signs of hope.

The Rappahannock News’s sister paper, the Culpeper Times, also won the Best in Show award for photography among non-daily newspapers for this image by contributing photographer Ian Chini: