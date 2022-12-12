Opioids

Virginia Department of Health opioid and heroin overdose emergency room visits dashboard displaying overall state data from 2021 emergency room visits for substance, and also divides the state up by localities to show which areas of the state had more emergency room visits than others on VDH’s website for Virginia.

 Capital News Service

As part of multibillion-dollar national opioid settlements, Rappahannock County is estimated to receive a little more than $100,000 over the next roughly 20 years to help with prevention and treatment in the ongoing opioid crisis.

The Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority is in its early stages, and only just beginning to distribute money and notify localities of funding, said Executive Director Anthony McDowell, whose team reviews funding requests and distributes money from the abatement fund to provide treatment for communities most affected by opioid misuse and overdoses.

