2022-10-FF-FMS-Polster-35.jpg

County Emergency Services Coordinator, Sean Polster: “You can hire great staff if you want. That’s fine. But if we don’t work in concert, if we don’t ensure that we have a strong and healthy volunteer system, we’re going to feel it just as quickly.”

 By Luke Christopher for Foothills Forum

Rappahannock County Emergency Services Coordinator Sean Polster was appointed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin to serve as Chief Deputy State Coordinator in the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

Polster’s final day as a full-time county employee was Friday. He will continue to serve as the county’s EMS coordinator in a part-time capacity while Darren Stevens, recently-retired Fauquier County fire chief, serves as the interim coordinator during the recruitment process, according to a press release from County Administrator Garrey Curry.

Tags

Recommended for you