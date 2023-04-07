County Emergency Services Coordinator, Sean Polster: “You can hire great staff if you want. That’s fine. But if we don’t work in concert, if we don’t ensure that we have a strong and healthy volunteer system, we’re going to feel it just as quickly.”
Rappahannock County Emergency Services Coordinator Sean Polster was appointed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin to serve as Chief Deputy State Coordinator in the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.
Polster’s final day as a full-time county employee was Friday. He will continue to serve as the county’s EMS coordinator in a part-time capacity while Darren Stevens, recently-retired Fauquier County fire chief, serves as the interim coordinator during the recruitment process, according to a press release from County Administrator Garrey Curry.
“I am thankful for this opportunity to serve the citizens of Rappahannock County and I am looking forward to working with the dedicated volunteers and staff that contribute to the Fire and Rescue system as the county works to find a permanent replacement,” Stevens said in a statement.
While serving part time, Polster will provide transition assistance and work as a firefighter and paramedic for the Rappahannock County Fire and Rescue Department.
“It has been a privilege to serve the residents of Rappahannock County as your Emergency Manager while increasing the resilience of our fire and rescue system during such transitional times,” Polster said in a statement. “I am humbled to continue my public service in the Governor's Administration serving all Virginians with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.”
