The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors met for their monthly meeting on Monday and approved a footpath in the Town of Washington, and dozens of county residents attended a public hearing on a traffic study to lower speed limits and make Sperryville and Flint Hill more pedestrian friendly.
The body also discussed staffing recommendations for the Sperryville Volunteer Rescue Squad. Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson was absent from the meeting due to medical reasons.
Public input on draft traffic study
The body held a public hearing for a state-funded draft traffic study, which recommended that the speed limit be reduced on part of U.S. Route 211 in Sperryville near Shenandoah National Park.
This study comes after the Virginia Department of Transportation declined requests from the county to reduce the speed limit, despite numerous traffic accidents occuring in the area. The study, published July 15, was conducted by consulting firm Toole Design Group that was hired by the Virginia Office of Intermodal Planning and Investment Growth’s Accessibility Planning Technical Assistance Program and was funded by VDOT.
The study proposes that a sidewalk be created on the north side of U.S. Route 211 between Atkins Road and U.S. Route 522 in Sperryville to accommodate pedestrians. To protect those on foot, the group recommends the 55 mph and 45 mph speed limits along U.S. Route 211 be reduced to 35 mph near the Schoolhouse Nine golf course, then down to 25 mph in a pedestrian-heavy zone that extends east to west roughly from the entrance to Headmaster’s Pub to Atkins Road, before rising back up to 35 mph past downtown Sperryville heading toward the park.
More than a dozen residents spoke during the public hearing on Monday, many supporting the recommendations in the study and others saying more needs to be done to calm traffic near the county’s gateway to the national park and make the villages more pedestrian friendly.
No official action was taken by the body on Monday, but members agreed that next steps will include talking with the Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office on traffic enforcement efforts and exploring options for listening sessions with residents.
Residents who spoke on Monday said they’re most concerned with how fast cars drive down Main Street in Sperryville and through Flint Hill in front of Skyward Cafe, making it difficult to walk along those roads on narrow sidewalks.
While the recommendation outlined in the study did not come directly from VDOT, it can be used to sway the agency into making changes, according to Wakefield Supervisor and Chair Debbie Donehey. The study could also be used to seek grant funding to create sidewalks and crosswalks, which, if installed, would prompt VDOT to reexamine road conditions in the area, according to county Administrator Garrey Curry.
Body approves footpath in Town of Washington
The Board of Supervisors approved 3-1 a footpath in the Town of Washington across county property to provide better access to the new post office. The body first discussed the request in May and had concerns about the fluidity of the path while the courthouse complex awaits renovations.
Jackson Supervisor Ron Frazier, Wakefield Supervisor Debbie Donehey and Stonewall-Hawthorne Supervisor Van Carney voted in favor of the footpath. Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith voted against the proposal.
The path, which will be a mulch walkway, was approved under the condition that there will be two signs on either side of the path that says it can only be accessed from dawn until dusk. In opposing the measure, Smith said it would encourage people to be “where they wouldn’t normally be.” She also cited concerns about the footpath running near a maintenance shed containing county property.
Town of Washington Mayor Fred Catlin said at the meeting that the town would be willing to adjust the footpath to accommodate potential renovation on the courthouse complex.
Sperryville Volunteer Rescue Squad requests additional staffing
The Board of Supervisors referred a request for additional staffing for the Sperryville Volunteer Rescue Squad to the Public Safety Committee as the company expects to face shortages of available paramedics in the coming months.
SVRS Chief Todd Summers requested consideration by the county to provide paramedic coverage during the time that SVRS will be unable to complete a crew. The body authorized county administration and the company to work out necessary logistics to ensure the company is staffed for the month of August.
Summers is requesting that the body authorize a plan to staff SVRS with Rappahannock County Fire and Rescue Department paramedics for overnight shifts and stage the chase vehicle, which typically includes one paramedic or EMT to follow an ambulance to emergencies, at SVRS during day gaps.
According to county documents, for long term consideration, county staff recommends that the volunteer companies collectively discuss options at the association level and make a proposal to the Public Safety Committee for eventual consideration by the Board of Supervisors.