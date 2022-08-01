2022-08-BOS2pm-185-web.jpg

The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors met for their monthly meeting on Monday and approved a footpath in the Town of Washington, and dozens of county residents attended a public hearing on a traffic study to lower speed limits and make Sperryville and Flint Hill more pedestrian friendly.

The body also discussed staffing recommendations for the Sperryville Volunteer Rescue Squad. Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson was absent from the meeting due to medical reasons.

