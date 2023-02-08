The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors met for their monthly meeting on Monday, where they voted 3-1-1 to send an updated boundary line adjustment agreement to the Town of Washington as negotiations on the proposal continue.
Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson revised the previous agreement to sever the county’s list of sought-after concessions with the town from the boundary line adjustment proposal so each agreement might be approved separately. Whitson said that after discussions with town officials, he believes the bifurcated process could allow the county to have their concerns addressed before taking a vote on a boundary line adjustment.
Still, many of the concessions the county continues to seek in exchange for their support of expanding the town’s boundaries to accommodate an expansion of the mixed-use Rush River Commons development have been vehemently opposed by the town in the past. There’s little indication the town is suddenly willing to budge on the county’s most contentious requests.
Washington Mayor Joe Whited in an interview said he still opposes many of the concessions reintroduced by the county, but he called the Supervisors bifurcating the concessions from the boundary change agreement a step in the right direction in the ongoing talks. The Town Council will potentially discuss the matter at its upcoming meeting next week and return to the county a definitive list of compromises they’re willing to make, Whited said.
Whitson, Chair and Wakefield Supervisor Debbie Donehey and Stonewall-Hawthorne Supervisor Van Carney voted to send the revised agreement to the town, Jackson Supervisor Ron Frazier voted against the measure and Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith abstained.
Frazier and Smith argued that the revised draft should have been sent to other members of the body prior to Sunday evening, the night before the Board of Supervisors meeting. Whitson said this revised agreement is nothing the body hasn’t already discussed, and that he stated his intentions to revise the draft at their January meeting.
“I raised this as a discussion item [last month] and I explained that the town was likely willing to agree to our request if they were separated from the document,” Whitson said. “So I presented you a clean document, a clean boundary line adjustment agreement.”
The county is seeking a list of concessions from the town in return for the county approving a four-acre boundary line adjustment to accommodate an expansion of the mixed-use Rush River Commons development that currently sits on the county-town border. A boundary line adjustment would bring the development under one jurisdiction.
The concessions that the Board of Supervisors sent to the town on Monday include:
A reciprocal release of covenants on the town hall and the building that houses the Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community theater, which the town has verbally agreed to.
A limitation on the final land use of the parcel so as to not allow for the construction of any residential dwelling units, another request the town has verbally agreed to honor.
Sharing any meals and lodging tax revenue generated from any businesses that ultimately might be based on the current-county owned portion of the parcel, a concession that town officials have opposed in the past.
An agreement to realign parcels along Courthouse Row in cooperation with the county if and when needed, a request the town has verbally agreed to.
An agreement on the part of the town to connect Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue to the town's wastewater treatment system, a request that the town has taken steps toward making reality.
A 10-year moratorium on additional boundary line adjustment requests, which the town has opposed.
An agreement to exempt the new county courthouse from Architectural Review Board (ARB) oversight by the town, another request the town has opposed, arguing it may be illegal to do so and would weaken the town’s independence. To enshrine the ARB’s authority, the town has taken steps toward ensuring that all property in the town’s historic district remains subject to its review by law.
The Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing before taking a final vote on the boundary line adjustment proposal. A date for a public hearing has not yet been scheduled.
Installing more speed display signs
The Board of Supervisors authorized County Administrator Garrey Curry to apply for five permanent and two temporary speed display signs, which will be positioned in areas of the county where speeding is deemed a safety issue.
The signs will be placed in Sperryville, Woodville, Amissville and Flint Hill where the speed limit drops:
Sperryville, Route 522 northbound at transition to 25 mph when entering the village after the intersection with FT Valley Road.
Sperryville, Route 211 eastbound in the area of 30 mph speed advisory sign (due to sharp turn) located approximately 300 feet west of Acornbrook Lane.
Flint Hill, Route 522, both sides of the village (northbound at second regulatory 25 mph sign location after Fodderstack Road intersection)
Woodville, Route 522 northbound at transition to 25 mph when entering the village from Culpeper
The signs will flash a driver’s speed as they pass the sign, with the goal of storing traffic data and encouraging drivers to slow down as they enter villages. They’re also intended for the county to gather data to potentially present to the Virginia Department of Transportation in a bid to reduce the speeds along certain roads.
There will also be a temporary sign placed on Viewtown Road in Amissville, and potentially another sign that will be moved around the county to gather data. Five fixed sign packages will total $23,230, and two smaller portable battery-powered units will total about $6,170.
Proposing a zoning ordinance amendment
The Board of Supervisors agreed unanimously to send zoning ordinance amendment language to the Planning Commission and County Attorney Art Goff before taking a vote on a measure that would limit the number of vehicles allowed to park on a narrow road during a gathering.
The body is considering an amendment to limit the number of vehicles allowed on narrow roads to allow room for emergency vehicles. The draft amendment, as it’s currently written, would only allow 25 vehicles to be parked on a one-lane road during a gathering.
Members of the body questioned how this ordinance would be enforced, and if capping the number of vehicles at 25 would be sufficient in addressing safety concerns.
Putting AEDs around the county
County administration is seeking grant funding to supply churches and businesses around the county with AEDs to potentially help save lives in the emergency cardiac events. An AED, or automated external defibrillator, is a portable device that delivers an electric shock through the chest to the heart that can potentially stop an irregular heartbeat and allow a normal rhythm to resume following sudden cardiac arrest.
Curry said he reached out to the PATH Foundation, but the foundation did not find this initiative to be in line with their mission. He said chiefs at volunteer fire and rescue stations suggested potentially opening up their CPR training beyond just members.
“In a dream scenario, I think it would be really awesome if every church and every significant business had an AED, just to fill the gap where response times maybe can’t be what they need to be for saving someone in a cardiac event,” said Whitson, who suffered a heart attack last summer. The Board of Supervisors will discuss this topic again at their meeting next month.
Ben Peters contributed reporting