The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors, Feb. 6, 2023
Photographer: Luke Christopher

The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors met for their monthly meeting on Monday, where they voted 3-1-1 to send an updated boundary line adjustment agreement to the Town of Washington as negotiations on the proposal continue.

Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson revised the previous agreement to sever the county’s list of sought-after concessions with the town from the boundary line adjustment proposal so each agreement might be approved separately. Whitson said that after discussions with town officials, he believes the bifurcated process could allow the county to have their concerns addressed before taking a vote on a boundary line adjustment. 

