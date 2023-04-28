BZA considers tourist home applications
The Rappahannock County Board of Zoning Appeals on Wednesday voted unanimously to request assistance from county officials to help ease the burden of administrative tasks placed on members of the body.
The BZA in recent months have told county officials that they are not able to efficiently complete the tasks required of them without additional assistance, including note taking and filing notices of meetings and public hearings. County Administrator Garrey Curry told the board that county administration “will not allow” tasks like placing public notices in the local newspaper to fall through the cracks.
BZA members agreed on Wednesday to allow county administration to take the lead on performing clerical duties. They also agreed to allow their private attorney to draft a job description for a secretary to take notes during meetings.
“What doesn't work for me, and by extension [Zoning Administrator Michelle Somers], is that if we're performing these duties, I can't have a single BZA member reaching out and trying to pull levers and tell us how to do something or not how to do something,” Curry told the body. “And so if you're trusting staff, then staff is going to do these things.”
A long simmering conflict between the BZA and county administration has boiled over in recent weeks, and the BZA is potentially facing significant restructuring by the Board of Supervisors. Wednesday’s meeting may be the last time the BZA in Rappahannock County exercises legislative power, as the Board of Supervisors is poised to vote on Monday to reallocate those powers to themselves.
The Board of Supervisors will hold a joint public hearing with the Planning Commission on Monday, May 1, to consider expanding the BZA’s membership from five to seven members and revoking the body of its power to review special use permit applications.
BZA Chair Ron Makela has claimed the proposals amount to “personal” attacks against zoning board membership. Email exchanges between BZA members and county administration obtained by the Rappahannock News reveal a tense relationship, but county officials emphasized in interviews that they had been considering the proposed changes well in advance of the recent episodes.
Tourist homes
The BZA considered three tourist home applications on Wednesday, denying one and approving two.
The body denied a special use permit 4-1 for a tourist home located at 42 Blossom Lake Ln. in a residential area zoned as agricultural. The Planning Commission recommended approval of the application, but after outcry from neighbors the BZA decided that the tourist home could change the character of the neighborhood, ultimately denying the application.
Michael Brogan and Johanna Cho were accused of illegally operating an Airbnb on that property for more than a year without a permit, even after a notice of violation was issued by the Zoning Administrator.
The property is listed for rent on airbnb’s website for nearly $500 a night, and advertised as having three bedrooms and two guest rooms for up to 12 guests. The listing shows reviews from guests dating back to April 2022, with at least one posted as recently as March 2023. Brogan said at a previous meeting that early reviews were from friends and family to generate traffic to the listing.
The BZA approved two special use permit applications for tourist homes located at 118 Highland Wy. in Chester Gap and 1070 F. T. Valley Rd. in Sperryville, with conditions on both properties.