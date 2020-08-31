Questions about who gets to live in Rappahannock are perennial
Housing has long been a topic of discussion in Rappahannock. What’s available? What’s affordable? Commissioned studies have attempted to better understand the challenges — though most have taken a regional view with little local follow up — and nonprofits have formed to help offer more options than what’s currently available.
The 2020 update of the county’s Comprehensive Plan, now headed to the Board of Supervisors for consideration and another public hearing, acknowledges the importance of affordable housing and encourages development within “designated village areas.” The challenge: How to provide it without damaging the unique character and scenic beauty of Rappahannock.
This report, the first of two, aims to enrich these continuing discussions by analyzing responses from 120 people to a questionnaire we circulated last fall. It also includes expert input based on more than three dozen interviews to paint a clearer picture of the county’s housing situation. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the deep recession it has sparked, the focus on housing is even more timely and important.
Our stories later this week will lay the groundwork, with charts and data that draw on direct feedback from residents and Census figures. In future stories, we’ll tell the stories of several residents who have faced housing challenges and report on some potential solutions.
As always, we want to hear from you.
