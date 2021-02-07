Once the new Washington Post Office begins to take shape, a group of residents wants to ensure its construction adheres to the historic charm of Rappahannock County’s seat.
“Unfortunately, the design for this new structure was based on the U.S. Postal Service’s minimum standards, which fall significantly short of what would be appropriate for a highly visible, permanent structure at the entrance to the town,” the group, which calls themselves Friends of the New Post Office, write in a fundraising letter going out tomorrow (Friday) to residents of zip code 22747.
“To help solve this issue, we are raising funds to enhance the building by adding a standing seam metal roof, a higher roof pitch, sturdier gutters, and landscaping. We are also working on a street sign for the post office that is not USPS standard issue but adds to the natural beauty around it,” explains Kim Abraham, Chuck Akre, Nancy Buntin, Washington Mayor Fred Catlin, Kathi Dutihl, Fawn Evenson, Drew Mitchell, and former Mayor John Fox Sullivan.
“For over 200 years, our local post offices have informally served as community centers and it is our collective responsibility to ensure this new building remains a warm and welcoming gathering place for years to come.”
The total cost of improvements is roughly $60,000-plus, and the Friends are asking for donations at all levels — one to four figures.
“We’re trying to get as many contributions as possible, we don’t care if it’s $50, $5 or $300,” Sullivan tells this newspaper.
For those who don’t receive the letter but wish to contribute tax-deductible gifts, checks can be made out to the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation (NPCF), with the note: for the Washington Post Office Enhancement Fund (WPOEF), and mailed to NPCF, P.O. Box 182, Warrenton, Virginia, 20188; or visit donatenow.networkforgood.org/npcf and designate “Washington Post Office” in the dropdown menu.
— John McCaslin
