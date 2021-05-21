‘This is meant to be a common area to bring people together’
It is now squarely in the hands of Washington officials to determine whether or not to approve plans for Phase 1 of the Rush River Commons, a project that promises to become the first mixed-use development of its kind in Rappahannock County.
Unlikely though it may be, the decision could come as early as Sunday afternoon, when town councilors and planners are scheduled to hold a joint meeting to discuss RRC’s special use permit application. If Washington’s town council and planning commission vote to grant the permit, they would green light a transformation the town has not seen since the Rappahannock County courthouse was built in 1834.
Rush River Commons, formerly named Black Kettle Commons after the dilapidated Black Kettle Motel on the proposed site, is the brainchild of Mount Prospect resident Chuck Akre. A prominent investor who has made his fortune in asset management, Akre has said on several occasions that the project — which he plans to finance himself — is his gift to the community of Rappahannock. “The uniqueness of this location … is to serve the community at large, which means not just the town residents but all of the county residents,” he said in a December interview with the Rappahannock News.
The site, a nine-acre property adjacent to Route 211, straddles the boundary between the town of Washington and the county. Akre’s limited liability company, BK, LLC, originally sought to adjust the boundary so the property could be fully within the town limits, as doing so would allow the whole property to be hooked up to Washington’s water and sewer lines. But earlier this month, the project planners decided to take a different tack. For the time being, BK, LLC is focusing its efforts only on Phase 1 — a plan to develop the 5.1 acres that is already in the town.
On those five acres, BK, LLC proposes to build two commercial buildings facing Warren Avenue and three residential buildings accessible from Leggett Lane. One of the commercial buildings would provide space for the Rappahannock Food Pantry and the other, according to the application, “is intended as commercial office space with a small retail component.” As for the “residential cluster” planned around a central park space, the application explains: “The building closest to Leggett Lane will be a townhome style structure with units that are two to three stories in height. The other two buildings will be stacked flats that are two stories in height.”
The thorough 30-page application provides the results of impact assessments on various historic and natural resources, including the wetland habitat which was at one time a man-made pond — planners have promised minimal impact. The application also stipulates that lighting “will meet the IDA Dark Sky Friendly lighting standards” and that the design of all structures will comply with the town’s Historic District Ordinance.
“There are a lot of steps we have to go through but we’ve done an enormous amount of work with engineers and hydrologists,” Akre said in a press release in early May. “[The project] is a very significant undertaking. We have 11 identified wetlands on the property which will be preserved. It’s all going to be very sensitive to the landscape.”
What’s more, versatility is baked into the plan. One provision in the application, if approved, would allow for a panoply of potential enterprises like artisan and crafts, a coffee shop, coworking space, farmers’ markets, makerspaces, medical clinics, museums, offices, parking lots and public parking and temporary and permanent displays and galleries.
“There are always a few people who don’t like something that you’re proposing, but I would say we’ve gotten very positive responses from people both in and outside the town of Washington about Phase 1 of the project,” said Betsy Dietel, Akre’s right-hand on the project. “I think the more we can start to show visual images of what it’s going to look like and have conversations with people about the scale, I think there’s going to be growing support for it.
“This is a new experience for people to go through and I think we’re going to learn a lot over the course of the next couple of weeks as we talk about project development,” Dietel continued. “We’ll be having working sessions starting Sunday, but I think this is meant to be a common area to bring people together.”
