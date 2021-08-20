Representatives with the Rush River Commons development are requesting that Rappahannock County and the Town of Washington approve an expansion of the town’s corporate limit so that the lot’s entire nine acres, which straddle the town and county lines, could be brought under Washington’s jurisdiction.
The request, which had been made in the past but was withdrawn, resurfaced weeks ago when property owner Chuck Akre’s attorney, John Foote, sent an unsolicited draft boundary line adjustment agreement to county officials and a message to town leaders informing of their intent to seek an agreement between the two entities. The town, however, did not receive a copy of the draft agreement, Washington Mayor Fred Catlin said. Both documents were obtained and reviewed by Rappahannock News.
In an email to members of the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors concerning the draft agreement, County Administrator Garrey Curry made note of what he said were several incorrect statements in the original document, which seemed to have been amended by Foote in a subsequent version. Despite the developer’s request, any decision on boundary adjustments would be between the town and county, with both having to independently approve changes then receive the OK from a circuit court judge.
“Given that the agreement is between the two localities (county and town) it is those two bodies who should consider the process and form of agreement,” Curry said in the email. “That said, the bones of the agreement might very well be appropriate. I would suggest that the agreement overtly identify as attachments the resolutions adopted by each body granting the chair/mayor the authority to sign.”
While the draft agreement doesn’t explicitly state why developer Black Kettle LLC wants the entire lot to be within the town’s jurisdiction, Catlin said it is likely trying to gain access to Washington’s water and sewer lines for a potential development.
It’s also not clear what they hope to develop on the part of property that is currently located outside town limits. Neither Akre nor Betsy Dietel, who has been involved in the project’s planning, did not return phone calls seeking comment on the request in time for publication. Dietel said in an email she was on vacation. Catlin said he’s heard talks of Akre possibly developing an area for the Rappahannock County Public Library to expand, or a community center where public meetings could be held.
Additional housing has also been suggested, Catlin said, but nothing has been formally announced.
The current incarnation of Rush River Commons, which is expected to be located on property within town limits, was approved by the town planning commission and is working its way toward a final vote before Washington Town Council in the near future.
It’s also not clear whether the supervisors will approve the boundary change request, as some members previously said their constituents were wary of making such accommodations for the developer, believing that it could be a slippery slope that leads to additional border adjustments in the future.
Hampton District Supervisor Keir Whitson, who represents the area where the lot is located, said in an interview that he would support the boundary adjustment, but noted that the piece of property outside town limits is already inside a county commercial zone and that it would be unnecessary to have Washington annex the area for Akre develop it.
“As his local representative, I have assured Mr. Akre that I would do everything possible to make the county permitting process a smooth, professional, and objective one,” Whitson said. “Given that the county portion of the parcel is already zoned commercial, I have also told Mr. Akre that expansion of the town limits does not seem necessary. If he still chooses to pursue an adjustment of the county-town line, I would be inclined to support it but, again, do not see why it is needed given the commercial zoning of the county portion of the lot.”
In an interview, Jackson District Supervisor Ron Frazier declined to comment on the request since there has been no formal proposal made by the town for a boundary adjustment. Piedmont District Supervisor Christine Smith did not return phone calls seeking comment.
Catlin said that approving the request is in the interest of all parties involved, arguing it would allow the town to have control over what is developed and potentially grant the county enhanced revenue through real estate taxes. The town generally has been more friendly to Akre’s development efforts than county entities.
“I think Mr. Akre and the people involved in this are doing this for the right reason,” Catlin said. “I think there is a lot of altruism involved … I don’t think they’re doing this seeking the same kind of profit margins that a typical developer would want ... this organization, so far, has demonstrated they have a sincere interest in doing things that will benefit the entire community.”