Local business, art gallery both must vacate in three months
The Inn at Little Washington in recent weeks acquired a small piece of property adjacent to its main building in downtown Washington for $1 million, adding another lot to its growing campus while also displacing a local business and an art gallery.
The less than one-acre lot located at 325 Middle Street that currently houses Middle Street Gallery and Antiques at Middle Street was purchased from Tara C. Loyd, a trustee of two trusts owned by Sharon Labovitz, an Alexandria-based former newspaper publishing company owner.
"We have been pleased to make space available for so many wonderful and creative businesses. It has been the venue for the Middle Street Gallery for decades, providing artists in the community with a space to show their work. We are now passing it to the Inn with the confidence that they will continue to preserve and care for it," Labovitz said in a written statement provided by The Inn at Little Washington Executive Assistant Lydia Park. Reached by phone, Labovitz declined an interview.
While the three-Michelin-starred restaurant has several expansion plans in the works, it’s not clear what it might do with the lot.
"We are delighted to have recently acquired the land adjacent to the Inn from the Labovitz family and very pleased to be able to reunite the two properties once again as they were in the 1970s,” Chef and Inn proprietor Patrick O’Connell, also a member of Washington Town Council, said in a statement. “At the moment we are assessing and evaluating the structures before embarking on a course of action intended to enhance both properties."
But for Al Harris, owner of Antiques at Middle Street, the acquisition may mean the death of his business. He was given by The Inn an unexpected notice to vacate the building 90 days from the sale date without any immediate plans for a new location to house the business.
Harris in an interview noted that he was thankful he was given an appropriate notice to vacate, but that there are few other locations in Rappahannock County where there is as much foot traffic as where he’s currently situated in downtown Washington.
“I’m looking, I’m putting everything on sale and if I find some place, good. If I don’t, I guess this will be my final retirement,” he said. Harris said he’s also been unable to find a storage site to store his excess inventory. “I’ve got a tremendous amount of stock that I’ve got to do something with in 90 days,” he said. “It’s a heck of a problem.”
Susan Raines, a representative of Middle Street Gallery, said the gallery was also given 90 days to vacate, and they too lack an immediate site to relocate to. Years ago, Middle Street Gallery moved out of the Middle Street location because organizers believed Labovitz had plans to sell the lot, but she didn’t and the gallery eventually moved back, Raines said.
“We were very happy to be back and we hoped it would be our last home,” she said. “Maybe it will be because we might not find another place to go.”
Raines said the gallery is considering two sites on Main Street for relocation that would both need to be fully remodeled on the interior, but nothing has been made final.