The Washington Town Council authorized advertising for a public hearing on the Rush River Commons Special Use Permit to take place at the next regular Town Council meeting on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7 pm.
The town council met for a special session on Saturday to go through the language of the special use permit that was approved by the planning commission earlier in August and set a public hearing date for Sept. 13 at 7 p.m.
The body also approved a sewer district on the property and a rezoning of the property.
The Rush River Commons development has been a point of contention in the community, with some concerned about how it will fit into the county’s scenic aesthetic. The public will have their final chance to give input at the September meeting.
Rush River Commons could become Washington’s first mixed-use development, which would include affordable housing, a site for the food pantry and offices. The complex would be located along Warren Avenue and Leggett Lane — making it one of the first buildings people driving into Washington would see.
Rappahannock County resident Chuck Akre, who owns the property, proposed the project and is paying for it at his own expense.
