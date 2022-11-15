sperryville trail cleanup

A record turnout for the Sperryville Community Alliance and the Rappahannock League for Environmental Protection at last weekend's Thornton River trail cleanup effort. Kerry Sutten, chair of the Sperryville Community Alliance, is in the foreground.

The Sperryville Community Alliance and the Rappahannock League for Environmental Protection sponsored a successful work day along the trail bordering the Thornton River in Sperryville on Saturday, Nov. 12. There was a record turnout of volunteers who put in a total of at least 117 man-hours of work. According to the alliance, there were 30 adult volunteers and four children assisting their parents — a record turnout. 

These hours will count toward matching funds for a grant received from the Virginia Department of Forestry under the Urban & Community Forestry (U&CF) Grant Program. The grant will be used to advance the removal of invasive plant species along the trails in Sperryville in early 2023.

2022-09-FF-Install-35.jpg

Tags

Recommended for you