Rappahannock County Public School campers and counselors at the Terrific Thursday Day Camp practiced their horseback riding, stream study and team building this past month. They took a tour of the Graves Mountain Lodge animal farm to see 400-lb pigs and learned about raptors such as owls and hawks. And that’s not all.
Campers got to swim each afternoon, and on the last day of camp everyone practiced their manners as they enjoyed a sit-down homemade lunch at the Graves Mountain Lodge dining hall. The food was spectacularly good.
RCPS summer school students were invited to attend this day camp each Thursday as a part of their summer school schedule. Students had to participate in two days of summer school each week in order to attend that week’s Terrific Thursday Day Camp program. Sixty-five elementary school campers and 24 high school counselors registered for this camp.
Campers were divided into groups according to their grade. With a farm animal theme, the Alpacas, Dairy Cows, Ducks and Pigs had fun singing camp songs and shouting their group’s cheer (air spitting, mooing, quacking and oinking) as they moved from one activity to the next. This happy and fun day camp was a great addition to the RCPS summer school program.