For 30 years, a former Rappahannock resident has been looking for his lost trophy
When it comes to years of hunting experience, Bill Cameron has plenty. What’s sparse is the number of impressive animals he has hunted. Cameron can count the biggest deer he has taken down on one hand, but there’s only one on his mind nowadays.
Reminiscing on some of the hefty deer he has hunted, he said, “They’re big but they don’t have the size to them that [my] deer head has. The horns were as big around as a man’s wrist.”
You may have seen something about a deer head with “extremely heavy horns” in the form of a $500 reward in this newspaper earlier this year. Cameron ran the ad for a while, in search of the deer head that he lost track of decades ago.
The last time Cameron saw his deer head was in the ’90s up north in Ohio. “A friend of mine came up to hunt with me when I was living in Ohio, and I had gotten sick. I was getting ready to go to the hospital and leave that deer head behind,” he recalled. Cameron asked the friend if he would keep the head until Cameron returned, and the friend agreed.
Cameron returned but he did so without any recollection of the name or phone number of his friend. All Cameron had was one place: Amissville, where his friend hailed from.
Cameron now lives in a long-term care facility in Hampton. He said he’s “75 years old and going downhill every day” and if there’s anything he’d like the comfort of it’s his prized stag head. He mulls it over often in his room.
Cameron’s pursuit skates on thin ice — any pictures he had of the stag head went with the rest of his house in a fire, he has no way to reach the friend with whom he left the head, and he’s no longer a resident of the Rappahannock.
“You never know. A deer head that size, there’s not many of them out there. It’d be by the grace of God that we find it,” he said. After all the parts of home that he lost and divergence from the familiar, he could use something as memorable as that deer head now.
His stag head is not the only gargantuan deer that he hunted. He felled another stag weighing over 200 pounds in Suffolk after moving down south. That deer was one of five weighing hundreds of pounds that Cameron has taken down.
Cameron gifted three smaller deer heads to Trading Post Guns in Washington. “They are no comparison – none – to this deer head,” he said.
