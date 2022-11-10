The Rappahannock County Public Schools Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) raised tens of thousands of dollars to construct a walking path surrounding the soccer field at the elementary school.
Construction on the quarter-mile asphalt trail broke ground on Monday at Rappahannock County Elementary School and is expected to be completed next week, weather permitting, according to PTO President Shauna Volmrich, a parent with kids in the system. The organization will also be paving a basketball court at the school where the hoops are currently located on grass. The PTO on Monday, Nov. 14, will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. to officially open the trail.
“It’s been a long time in the making and we’re so excited to break ground and have that completed,” Volmrich said. She received an ovation in October from the Rappahannock County School Board for her work on the project.
The efforts mark a further shift on the four-member PTO toward becoming a more community service-minded organization. Following leadership changes in the organization in recent years, the PTO had a greater inclination to do more service projects, including constructing a shed on school property to provide free clothing, which is expected to arrive within the year — similar to the Share Shed located at Flatwood Refuse and Recycling. The PTO also helped provide funding for hygiene products in both boys and girls bathrooms at the schools.
“Instead of just wanting to sell chocolates, we thought let’s do something healthy,” Volmrich said of the $61,000 trail project that was paid for through a number of fundraising events and grants.
Students raised $17,000 this past spring at the PTO’s annual “fun run” where kids find sponsors to support them running laps. The Warrenton-based philanthropic nonprofit PATH Foundation provided a $15,000 grant, while the RappTrails nonprofit, which supports local trail construction efforts, provided $14,000, according to Volmrich. Also factored into the total project cost is the pro bono engineering work done by a Rappahannock County High School alumnus at Culpeper-based firm Hinchey & Baines.
“The recent efforts of the PTO to bring this project to fruition are nothing short of astounding,” Superintendent Dr. Shannon Grimsley said in a statement. “The PTO footpath will enhance our school campus in a way consistent with Priority 6 of our Road to Remarkable comprehensive plan … Additionally, the path will provide additional accessibility to the RCES hilltop for activities, including rec league soccer games. We are so fortunate that we have such an active, enthusiastic, and dedicated group of parents working in support of their schools.”
As part of its shift toward community service, the PTO found it easiest to raise money with intentional goals in mind, such as it did in installing large shade structures outside the elementary school last year. Its members sought input from the school community to see what other kinds of projects they would like the organization to seek funding for and consensus emerged around a walking path.
In searching for a location for the trail, the PTO was restricted to the confines of current school property where pickings for unwooded land where it could fit were slim. Finally, they opted to construct it on the fence perimeter of the soccer field. There, fifth, sixth and seventh graders can utilize the area for recreation and gym class. “Giving them a space that’s really theirs is going to be wonderful,” Volmrich said. The PTO’s annual fun run fundraiser is expected to be on the trail in the coming years, while the community will be able to make use of it daily during hours when school isn’t in session.
“I'm excited to see an area for students to utilize outdoors for PE, recess, and our annual Boosterthon Run,” elementary school Principal Lisa Gates said of the walking path in a statement.
Because of the trail’s build quality, it will require very little long term maintenance, according to Volmrich. Grimsley said at a School Board meeting in October that the trail’s upkeep will fit squarely within the school’s maintenance budget.
“We’re really thankful for all the community support,” Volmrich said. “It’s sometimes challenging to do all the big things that we do with only four of us and not having a lot of volunteers.”
Correction: A previous version of this report incorrectly stated the amount of money donated for the footpath by RappTrails. The organization donated $14,000.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...
A switch this year to eight-man football by Rappahannock County High School — Northern Virginia’s smallest school division, and one of the smallest in the state — turned out to be a big win for the team, the school and the community at large.