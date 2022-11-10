The Rappahannock County Public Schools Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) raised tens of thousands of dollars to construct a walking path surrounding the soccer field at the elementary school.

Construction on the quarter-mile asphalt trail broke ground on Monday at Rappahannock County Elementary School.

Construction on the quarter-mile asphalt trail broke ground on Monday at Rappahannock County Elementary School and is expected to be completed next week, weather permitting, according to PTO President Shauna Volmrich, a parent with kids in the system. The organization will also be paving a basketball court at the school where the hoops are currently located on grass. The PTO on Monday, Nov. 14, will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. to officially open the trail.

