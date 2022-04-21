A Rappahannock tradition for 44 years, runners competing in the annual Fodderstack 10K Classic will wind their way from Flint Hill to Washington on Saturday morning.
The race is getting back on schedule, after the pandemic pushed the normally spring event to last October, when hundreds of runners pounded the pavement along Route 522, Fodderstack Road and finished across from the county courthouse on Gay Street in Washington.
Key details of this year’s event:
Date:Saturday, April 23
Time:Race starts at 9 a.m.
Location:Race begins at the north end of Flint Hill on Route 522 at the old Packing Shed, next to Settle’s.
Registration:You can register onlinehere. To register on race day, go to the Flint Hill Volunteer Fire Department, 941 Fodderstack Rd. in Flint Hill. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. Allow enough time to walk or jog the half mile to the starting line by 9 a.m.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...