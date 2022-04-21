Overall first place

Overall first place in the 2021 race, Ed Herbst of Washington, 37, finished with a time of 35:58:2, with a pace of 5:49. 

A Rappahannock tradition for 44 years, runners competing in the annual Fodderstack 10K Classic will wind their way from Flint Hill to Washington on Saturday morning.

The race is getting back on schedule, after the pandemic pushed the normally spring event to last October, when hundreds of runners pounded the pavement along Route 522, Fodderstack Road and finished across from the county courthouse on Gay Street in Washington.

Key details of this year’s event:

Date: Saturday, April 23

Time: Race starts at 9 a.m.

Location: Race begins at the north end of Flint Hill on Route 522 at the old Packing Shed, next to Settle’s.

Registration: You can register online here. To register on race day, go to the Flint Hill Volunteer Fire Department, 941 Fodderstack Rd. in Flint Hill. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. Allow enough time to walk or jog the half mile to the starting line by 9 a.m. 

More information on the race website.

Tags

Recommended for you