Rapp’s Fourth of July celebration returns to benefit Sperryville Fire Department
The annual Rappahannock County Fourth of July firework celebration is set to return this year following a two-year hiatus amid the pandemic.
The event, a fundraiser for the Sperryville Volunteer Fire Department, will take place again at Ben Venue Farm, 38 Ben Venue Road in Washington.
Gates open at 3 p.m. Monday with General Admission parking at $40 per vehicle and Tailgate parking at $60 per vehicle. Parking is available on a first-come basis.
The event’s return marks the 14th year the celebration has been held, according to organizer Mike Leake. It’s an essential fundraising event for the department that helps pay for a number of capital improvements, including new fire trucks that aren’t funded by the county.
“We look at it not only as a fundraiser, but a community event. So being able to bring it back after a two year hiatus is pretty important I think to get everybody back in the community together again,” Leake said. “And if the ultimate benefit is a fundraiser for us, so be it. But we open our doors to all the nonprofits in the community — they can come in and be vendors.”
The event usually draws between 3,000 and 5,000 from Rappahannock and surrounding counties, according to Leake.
