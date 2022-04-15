Shenandoah National Park on Friday said that it sold out of all tickets available for hikers to climb Old Rag Mountain on Saturday.
In March, the park launched a pilot program that requires hikers to purchase tickets in advance of their climb in an effort to control the number of hikers and combat bottlenecks that can create long waits along narrow corridors of the popular nearly 10-mile loop trail that offers vistas of the Piedmont.
“We are trying to get the word out so that people do not drive to Old Rag to find out they can't hike,” park spokesperson Claire Comer said in an email.
A total of 800 tickets are available each day during the pilot program, which runs until the end of November; 400 will be released 30 days in advance of any given date and the remaining 400 will be released five days in advance. Hikers must purchase their tickets online before arriving at the base.
Despite the holiday, this isn't the the first weekend this has happened. According to Comer, tickets sold out Saturdays, March 19 and 26, as well as Saturday, April 9.
When the pilot concludes, park managers will evaluate the program and choose a course for the future intended to alleviate crowds, protect resources and improve the visitor experience.
