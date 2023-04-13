To kick off National Park Week, Shenandoah will celebrate Junior Ranger Day on April 22. Kids of all ages are invited to become a Junior Ranger and participate in interactive, family friendly programs on this fee-free day.

Rapp-1-3.jpg

Shenandoah National Park will celebrate Junior Ranger Day on April 22, 2023, where kids are invited to become a Junior Ranger.
Rapp-2-2.jpg

Patio and exploratory programs will take place at Dickey Ridge Visitor Center (mile 4.6) at 11 a.m., and at Byrd Visitor Center (mile 52) at 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., and 4 p.m. A park fire engine and a search and rescue vehicle will be on display at Byrd Visitor Center between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you