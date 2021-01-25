There’s a new (familiar) face at Rappahannock County’s 4-H program. Stepping into the role as Rappahannock’s youth development educator, which has been vacant for the past year, Amissville native Autumn Rodman is bringing a fresh approach to connecting with the county’s kids.
“I’ve created an Instagram for Rappahannock 4-H and we’re doing question-and-answers,” Rodman says. “Right now we’re doing things about black bears to help them get interested and learn some little tidbits and facts.”
Rodman says Instagram is a great way to meet kids where they are and engage with them in a positive way. She wants to get the word out about Rappahannock’s 4-H opportunities, which include hiking clubs, livestock judging competitions, horse clubs, talent shows, and home economics.
“4-H just offers a lot of resources and a lot of people just don’t know about them,” Rodman says. In the next year or so, she wants to get a sense for “what the county wants and what direction they want to go with their youth development,” because there are so many options for kids ages 5 to 19 to explore.
A 4-H participant herself, Rodman grew up competing in poultry judging, livestock judging and Stockman’s teams and went to summer camp at the 4-H Center in Front Royal. She said everything about the youth development position fit her perfectly. “I was very very excited to get this position and I’m very excited about what we can do for Rappahannock.”
Rodman says she loves working with kids because they’re excited to learn and they see the world with fresh eyes. “I think that’s something we lose as we grow up, we get set in our ways and we lose that,” she says.
She encourages anyone who is interested in joining 4-H clubs to get in touch. “It’s free, it’s open to everyone, we don’t discriminate against anyone and if anyone needs any resources to help them participate we provide that and really make it accessible to everyone in the community,” she says.
Clubs are also always in need of volunteers, Rodman says. Families and volunteers who are interested in getting involved with Rappahannock 4-H should contact her at autumnr@vt.edu. Find them on Instagram @rappahannockcounty4h.
