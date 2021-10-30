Shenandoah National Park officials are proposing a system that could require visitors to obtain tickets in advance of their hike up Madison County’s popular Old Rag Mountain in an effort to control the number of hikers and combat bottlenecks that can create long waits along narrow corridors of the nearly 10-mile loop trail.
The tickets, which would necessitate a small processing fee on top of the $30 fee for a vehicle to enter the national park, would be capped at 800 available per day, according to park Superintendent Pat Kenney. Half of a day’s ticket allotment would be made available 60 days prior to the date visitors plan to climb, while the other 400 would become available five days in advance of the date for those who aren’t keen on planning far ahead.
Kenney is awaiting approval from the National Park Service’s regional director to implement the program, which would begin a pilot phase in March 2022 and run through November before officials decide how it should move forward. The pilot allows them to tweak the program and find what works best for visitors. It’s also possible that officials trash the ticket system entirely after the pilot if they find it doesn’t work as intended, Kenney said.
“That’s the beauty of the pilot,” he said in an interview, noting that public comment sessions they’ve held on the proposal seem to indicate general support. It’s not clear when officials expect to receive an answer from the regional director as to whether the pilot will move forward.
A 2019 study conducted by the park service illustrated the mountain’s crowding problem and provided a groundwork for officials to build what they believe to be a solution in the ticketing system, which has been similarly done in other national parks.
According to the study, just under half of hikers turned around before reaching Old Rag’s nearly 3,300 foot summit that offers a panoramic view of Shenandoah National Park and the Blue Ridge Mountains, citing the trail being too crowded to push ahead. More than a third of respondents said they didn’t reach the summit since the hike was taking too long because of crowding. Nearly a quarter of respondents reported rushing their hike to “beat the crowd.” And nearly 1 in 10 of hikers ventured off the beaten path to bypass crowds, potentially harming the environment, according to the study.
Crowding is a particularly acute issue along a stretch of the trail dubbed “the chute” where the path constricts and forces hikers to maneuver atop boulders, thus slowing a hike’s pace and creating tight bottlenecks. Some hikers reported waiting more than an hour to pass through the chute, according to Kenney.
Holidays and weekends are the highest traffic days on the mountain where more than half of survey respondents reported taking some sort of action to avoid crowding, while a majority of hikers on weekdays took no action.
A group of young hikers, who were interviewed near the height of the autumn “leaf season” on a Friday afternoon (Oct. 22) by Rappahannock News as they reached the Nethers base of Old Rag from the summit, said it wasn’t too crowded and that they didn’t mind when the trail briefly became congested.
“There was something kind of fun about slowing your roll and watching other people navigate it,” said Elizabeth Markey, of Richmond, who hiked with a group of three friends.
Dan Elliot, of Washington, D.C., another member of the party who has climbed the mountain on busier days in the past, said, “You’re kind of waiting in line a little bit, but you don’t mind because you’re sort of talking [and] you’re engaging with people while you’re waiting — there’s a communal feel to it … the idea of a ticketing system kind of strikes me as a little bit off.”
Another duo on Friday, who visited from Maryland, arrived at Old Rag’s base from the summit, saying they experienced a single bottleneck in a particularly tight location along the loop trail that held them up for no more than 10 minutes. But they weren't bothered by it. “You had to really take your time going through that area,” Paula Kuruc said, noting the rough terrain. The duo supports a ticking system to promote safety by lessening crowing in compact areas of the trail that tend to require more careful maneuvering.