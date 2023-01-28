The playground at the Rappahannock County Park will soon receive a makeover, but there is not yet a blueprint for what the renovations will look like. Officials are seeking community input on what changes residents would like to see.
The playground at the Rappahannock County Park will soon receive a makeover, but there is not yet a blueprint for what the renovations will look like. Officials are seeking community input on what changes residents would like to see.
The Rappahannock County Recreational Facilities Authority (park board) is undertaking the initiative to make the county park more accessible and safer for children. Stonewall-Hawthorne Supervisor Van Carney, who also serves on the park board, said because the playground was built in the 1970s, the wood is treated with arsenic and other chemicals that are not considered safe by modern standards.
“I think it's probably the right and appropriate time for the community to have a big discussion about — hey, what do we want to do? How do we want to implement and change and upgrade what we currently have into something that is probably more suited to the needs of the community at this point?” he said.
A newly formed subcommittee of the park board will focus solely on the playground renovation. Carney said the county has already identified $23,000 in state funding that’s earmarked for outdoor recreation. Other funding sources are available to help pay for the renovation – none of which will come from taxpayer dollars, Carney said.
Because of the pandemic, more people in recent years have been using the playground, he said. “When I came on board last year, there was this real momentum to focus some real attention to the playground,” Carney said. “And the current playground is much loved by the whole community. I grew up playing on it — everybody in Rappahannock did. And so we've gotten together and had many discussions about how we could expand, basically, the access and the opportunities at the playground for more folks in the county.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning.
Click here to sign up...
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News.
Here's our work so far...
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Partly cloudy. High 54F. Winds light and variable.
A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Cloudy early with showers for the afternoon hours. High 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.