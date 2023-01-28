Playground_photo-26.jpg

 By Julia Shanahan

The playground at the Rappahannock County Park will soon receive a makeover, but there is not yet a blueprint for what the renovations will look like. Officials are seeking community input on what changes residents would like to see.

 

