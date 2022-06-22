The Piedmont Area Soap Box Derby returned to Paul Bates Raceway in Culpeper last Saturday, and drivers from Rappahannock County placed in several categories, including taking the top spot in the competition’s Super Stock Division.
The Soap Box Derby is an international nonprofit organization whose mission is to build knowledge and character, and to create meaningful experiences through collaboration and fair and honest competition. Local businesses and organizations sponsor cars, and volunteers work with young drivers to prepare for the competition.
Maeve Cuiba of Sperryville, second from left, sponsored by the Castleton Festival, took first place in the Super Stock Division and will be competing in the Soap Box Derby World Championship in Akron Ohio next month. Left:Katie Johnson of Woodville, driving the Sperryville Volunteer Fire Department car, took third place in the Super Stock competition.
Mac Wofford, of Sperryville, driving the Rappahannock Lunch Bunch car, won third place in the Stock Division.
Thom Pellikaan of Woodville, long-time volunteer and tireless supporter of the Soap Box Derby, with Mac Wofford.
Six Wakefield Country Day School drivers gathered under the WCDS Owls’ tent before the races started. From left: Mac Wofford, Eli Leopold, Katie Johnson, Ty Brady, Sarah Johnson and Thomas "V" Nutt.
