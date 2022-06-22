soapbox derby 2022

Dozens of drivers competed in last weekend’s Piedmont Area Soap Box Derby at Paul Bates Raceway in Culpeper.

The Piedmont Area Soap Box Derby returned to Paul Bates Raceway in Culpeper last Saturday, and drivers from Rappahannock County placed in several categories, including taking the top spot in the competition’s Super Stock Division.

The Soap Box Derby is an international nonprofit organization whose mission is to build knowledge and character, and to create meaningful experiences through collaboration and fair and honest competition. Local businesses and organizations sponsor cars, and volunteers work with young drivers to prepare for the competition.

soapbox-2022a

Maeve Cuiba of Sperryville, second from left, sponsored by the Castleton Festival, took first place in the Super Stock Division and will be competing in the Soap Box Derby World Championship in Akron Ohio next month. Left: Katie Johnson of Woodville, driving the Sperryville Volunteer Fire Department car, took third place in the Super Stock competition. 

soapbox-2022b

Mac Wofford, of Sperryville, driving the Rappahannock Lunch Bunch car, won third place in the Stock Division. 

soapbox-2022c

Thom Pellikaan of Woodville, long-time volunteer and tireless supporter of the Soap Box Derby, with Mac Wofford. 

soapbox-2022d

Six Wakefield Country Day School drivers gathered under the WCDS Owls’ tent before the races started. From left: Mac Wofford, Eli Leopold, Katie Johnson, Ty Brady, Sarah Johnson and Thomas "V" Nutt.

Sign up for Rapp News Daily, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.

Tags

Recommended for you