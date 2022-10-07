Etlan native Dos Allen brought climbing to Culpeper when he opened the town’s first rock wall gym three years ago, which he has now transitioned into a nonprofit organization with a mission to promote physical and mental wellness.
State Climb’s rock climbing gym and aerial silks studio offers its recreational facility on a pay-what-you-like basis. “The mission is to promote social, emotional and mental health through physical activity and community engagement,” Allen said.
Allen graduated from Rappahannock County High School in 2006 before moving to New York City to work as a musician. There, he became an avid climber, frequenting a nearby climbing gym on a daily basis. Eventually, he recognized the need for such a space in Culpeper that could accommodate the surrounding counties as well.
“At the time, the two nearest [climbing gyms] were in Manassas and Charlottesville,” said Allen. In 2019, Allen opened State Climb in the building that formerly housed the town’s State Theatre, built in 1938.
The climbing walls have replaced the old stage area, ascending into the foregone catwalks. The old green rooms have been converted into locker rooms.
State Climb opened as a for-profit operation but changed its business model to a donation-based, recreational wellness center in 2021. Allen got the idea from a climbing documentary, Reel Rock, that highlighted a non-profit climbing gym in Memphis.
“I had no idea that existed,” said Allen. “I had never seen those two things stuck together – a climbing gym and a nonprofit.”
Allen said the change in structure was a gamble that quickly proved to be a fruitful decision.
“The bet was as a for-profit switching to a nonprofit … is that we would have much higher volume and make less per person and that we would still be able to grow on the side of being able to get grants and fundraise,” he said.
Since making the change this past November, Allen said attendance at the gym has nearly doubled with an average cost per person floating around $8. However, patrons can use the facility at no cost if they wish.
“We’ve been kind of crushing it since then,” he said. “It’s been awesome.”
Allen said many people still opt to contribute however they can, whether it be paying to attend the gym, purchasing a membership or volunteering at the gym. State Climb also hosts community events, which gym goers often volunteer for, he said.
The gym offers climbing and aerial silks classes for people of all ages. It has recreational climbing teams for different age groups and a competitive team that travels to contend against squads from other gyms.
“It’s problem solving. It’s really physical. It’s strength through mobility,” said Allen. “The strongest person in the room is not necessarily the strongest climber. It’s about figuring out how to use your shape to get through certain problems.”
Allen hopes to continue growing the gym and expanding its offerings. He has the blueprints ready to fill the entire space with climbing walls once the necessary funding is acquired.
“I’m fairly aggressive in how I want to build, and develop and grow the space,” he said. “So, every time we make a little bit more money I’m buying more holds, getting more sections of wall up. I’m pushing hard to develop the space more and there’s a whole lot more that needs to be done in the space.”
