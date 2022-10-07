Climbing_2-6.jpg

A Rappahannock native has shifted his Culpeper-based climbing gym into a nonprofit where visitors can pay what they wish to participate.

Etlan native Dos Allen brought climbing to Culpeper when he opened the town’s first rock wall gym three years ago, which he has now transitioned into a nonprofit organization with a mission to promote physical and mental wellness.

Climbing_3-6.jpg

Gymnastics are also done at the climbing gym.

State Climb’s rock climbing gym and aerial silks studio offers its recreational facility on a pay-what-you-like basis. “The mission is to promote social, emotional and mental health through physical activity and community engagement,” Allen said.

Climbing_1-6.jpg

Allen's gym offers numerous climbing opportunities

