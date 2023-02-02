Getting into the spirit of the Rappahannock Hunt Point-to-Point held in 2020 at “The Hill” in Boston are 18-month-old Grayson William Olinger, his father Sommers Olinger, and their magnificent mount “Jack” of Barboursville.
Riders Up! The Rappahannock Hunt Club on March 4 will host its Annual Point-to-Point Race in Boston. The races will take place at The Hill, located at 13257 Durantes Curve off U.S. Route 522.
This steeplechase event has been arranged by the Rappahannock Hunt Club for more than 70 years and features eight races, both over timber and on the flat. Three of the races will be for the ponies. Thoroughbreds from Virginia and neighboring states run for the blue ribbon and bragging rights in this premier sporting competition.
The first race starts at 12 p.m., with gates opening at 10 a.m. to allow ample time for parking, tailgate arrangements and conversation. Spectators can view the races from hilltop, providing a view over the entire racecourse, or be a part of the action along the rail where horses and jockeys prepare to run and cross the finish line.
This event is open to the public with sponsorships available. Online ticketing for reserved parking spots are available through Eventbrite until March 2. General admission tickets are available only on race day at the gate for $10 per person.
There is a limited number of prime parking spaces available, with ample parking for general admission. Pets are not allowed, with the exception of service animals. In case of inclement weather, the races will be postponed to on Saturday, March 11.
The Rappahannock Hunt Club is a 501c7 organization established in 1926 focused on mounted fox hunting in and around the Rappahannock region. Today, The Rappahannock Hunt territory is about 20-by-30 miles, comprised of approximately 384,000 acres in Rappahannock, Culpeper and Madison counties, making it the one of the larger hunting territories in Virginia and in the United States.
