race1-story.jpg

Getting into the spirit of the Rappahannock Hunt Point-to-Point held in 2020 at “The Hill” in Boston are 18-month-old Grayson William Olinger, his father Sommers Olinger, and their magnificent mount “Jack” of Barboursville.

 Photos by John McCaslin

Riders Up! The Rappahannock Hunt Club on March 4 will host its Annual Point-to-Point Race in Boston. The races will take place at The Hill, located at 13257 Durantes Curve off U.S. Route 522. 

This steeplechase event has been arranged by the Rappahannock Hunt Club for more than 70 years and features eight races, both over timber and on the flat. Three of the races will be for the ponies. Thoroughbreds from Virginia and neighboring states run for the blue ribbon and bragging rights in this premier sporting competition.

