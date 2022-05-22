Rappahannock Nature Camp is returning this summer with a new partner to accompany veteran Director Lyt Wood, who plans to retire from the role at the end of the session.
Rachel Bynum, co-owner of Waterpenny Farm and Piedmont District School Board member, will lead alongside Wood as nature camp’s associate director. After Wood retires, Bynum is expected to take his role as camp director.
“I couldn’t be happier with the person who’s going to be my successor,” Wood said of Bynum. “She’s got great connections. As I say, I’m looking for new ideas and energy and Rachel has those in abundance.” He hopes her connectedness with the community can help the camp expand its horizons.
“I’m 70 years old and it’s time for new energy and new ideas,” Wood said. “I started this thing 36 years ago and … the world is a much different place and [camp] is too much a one man show.”
Nature Camp, which takes place at Wood’s Sperryville home and on surrounding properties, is a Rappahannock fixture that has been going since the late 1980’s with the goal of educating children about the natural world through hands-on, immersive experiences.
“Camp is like the heart of Rappahannock … It’s really about taking the time to connect to the place that we’re in,” Bynum said. It also helps young people gain confidence in their observation of the world around them.
Wood, who Bynum said was one of her first friends when moving to Rappahannock, has been planning to retire for years but hasn’t been able to find a replacement, and he didn’t want camp to cease existing in his absence. “Lyt was at the point of being ready to not have camp happen anymore,” Bynum said. “And so it’s going to be good to keep it going, and I think it’s an important legacy for him and the county.”
Wood’s role in nature camp in the future is uncertain, but Bynum indicated she hopes to honor him in some way.
Bynum, who’s sent her kids to nature camp for years, is hoping to learn the ropes from Wood before taking over the operation next year. She has no plans for major changes to camp programming, but it's freewheeling. Who knows what new ideas may be hatched.
“Nature isn’t a rigid thing, for that matter. So how could nature camp be rigid?” Bynum said.
Once Wood retires, they still plan to continue holding camp on his property under his blessing. According to the director, there are plans in the works to maintain the property when Wood’s ownership comes to an end. “This has worked well having it on this site. The campers identify camp with it,” Wood said of his property. “They know the trails, they have their favorite places. We want to keep it here if at all possible.”