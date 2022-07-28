Rapp-Rough-Ride-2021-92-web.jpg

Participants in the 2021 Rappahannock Rough Ride, which will return for its 26th edition in September.

The Fauquier Free Clinic will be holding its 26th Annual Rappahannock Rough Ride bike tour event on Saturday, Sept. 17, starting at the Washington Volunteer Fire & Rescue.

Every year, the bike tour invites Rappahannock and Fauquier residents, as well as neighboring community members, to come together in support of local health care access, according to a news release issued Thursday. From the first event in 1996 until now, the Rough Ride has evolved to include a full day of activities, including pre-ride breakfast, biking, music, and post-ride food and drinks.

