The Fauquier Free Clinic will be holding its 26th Annual Rappahannock Rough Ride bike tour event on Saturday, Sept. 17, starting at the Washington Volunteer Fire & Rescue.
Every year, the bike tour invites Rappahannock and Fauquier residents, as well as neighboring community members, to come together in support of local health care access, according to a news release issued Thursday. From the first event in 1996 until now, the Rough Ride has evolved to include a full day of activities, including pre-ride breakfast, biking, music, and post-ride food and drinks.
Riders of all ages and experience levels can participate and explore the beautiful backroads of Rappahannock County. There are various routes to choose from, including both gravel and paved courses available with a range of distances.
After the ride, participants and their families can stick around and enjoy some music, food and drinks from event partners 7 Moltin Food Truck and Pen Druid Brewing.
“With the help of organizers, sponsors, event partners, the Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office and local stakeholders, the event has become not only an impactful day for raising essential funds for health care services, but also an opportunity to collectively celebrate well-being, vitality and community,” according to the news release.
Events like the Rough Ride allow the Free Clinic to raise awareness, as well as critically needed funds that help provide thousands of doctor visits, dentist visits and medicines to local uninsured families who cannot afford basic care.
