The Sperryville Volunteer Fire Department announced on Tuesday that Rappahannock County’s annual Fourth of July celebration will return this summer following a two-year hiatus related to COVID-19 concerns.
The event will take place at its regular venue, Ben Venue Farm, 98 Ben Venue Rd. in Flint Hill. Gates open at 3 p.m. with general admission parking at $40 per vehicle and tailgate parking at $60 per vehicle. Parking is available on a first-come basis. Underwriter and other sponsorships are available.
“We are very excited to bring fireworks back to Rappahannock County after a two-year absence due to health concerns related to COVID. We sincerely appreciate the generosity of Lindsay and Heidi Eastham and their family for the use of their beautiful farm to host the event,” Sperryville Volunteer Fire Department Fourth of July Committee Chair Chucky Jenkins said in a statement.
“This is truly a community event as we look forward to welcoming back all of our previous supporters, vendors and entertainers. It takes a lot of resources to plan and organize the event so having the community support is vital to our continued success. We are anticipating this year to be our best event ever.”
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering the impact of COVID-19 on our community. Sign up to have the C-19 Daily Update delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...