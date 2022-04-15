Rappahannock County High School students will take to the stage next weekend in a performance of “Anastasia,” a musical based on the classic Disney film of the same name.
Showtimes are Saturday, April 23, at 6 p.m. and Sunday, April 24, for a 2 p.m. matinee, both in the high school auditorium. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.
The production marks the prestigious high school drama club’s first show in more than two years, according to drama club coach Henry Mason, a Rappahannock alumnus who was hired last year to lead the school’s performing arts program.
In years past when Henry was a student, the club’s works had been a tremendous success. “Drama club was one of our dominant forces when it comes to extracurriculars … but I came back and have struck up a club that I really believe has carried that spirit over and we have something special,” he said.
