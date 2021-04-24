“I believe you are never too old to realize your dreams”
Rappahannock County Library has found its new youth services librarian in Sharon Buchanan. Buchanan steps into the shoes of Amanda Weakley,who previously served as the library’s assistant director and youth services librarian before transitioning into her current role as library director.
Buchanan moved to Rappahannock from Fairfax County in 2019. As she left behind the “city congestion,”she also stepped away from a career spanning 25 years in education, which she spent working as a preschool teacher and kindergarten assistant. In 2018, Buchanan completed her Bachelor’s of Interdisciplinary Studies, graduating summa cum laude from the University of Virginia. The program was a partnership through Northern Virginia Community College, which allowed her to work full-time while studying for her degree.
“I believe you are never too old to realize your dreams. Keep pursuing the goals that you have in life. I got a degree late in life and I now have a second career late in life, but I’m loving it,” Buchanan said.
In her new position, she is responsible for the juvenile and young adult literature, working with youth up through the age of eighteen. Buchanan will also oversee the Summer Reading Program (set to begin June 1), as well as the Rapp Tomorrow Read Today Program. Sponsored by the Headwaters Foundation, Rappahannock County Public Schools and the library, Rapp Tomorrow Read Today provides free books for children ages zero through five.
Buchanan also has been working hard to expand and catalogue both the book and audio collections. She recently helped the library obtain 11 STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) kits that offer children opportunities for hands-on learning from home.
“I’m really happy and excited to be here. I have great coworkers and I look forward to what the future holds here, and hopefully getting our programs up and running again and getting back to Story Time Programming and seeing more kids,” Buchanan said of her recent work. While the COVID-19 pandemic has left the library with reduced hours, they are currently open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, with computers now available for in-person use. And for those who wish not to enter the library, curbside pickup is still in action.
Buchanan said that she is enjoying getting to know the community, as awareness grows that the library is back open. Long term, she hopes to “get more people into the library” and to share her passion for reading.
“I love kids and books, and this job is the perfect combination of both.”
Buchanan’s reading suggestions
Favorite children’s book: Pete the Cat books by James Dean and Eric Litwin, or anything from Mo Willems
Currently reading: Notes from a Small Island by Bill Bryson
