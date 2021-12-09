Shenandoah National Park on Thursday announced it opened applications for the 2022 Artist-in-Residence program that offers professional artists focused time to creatively explore the natural and cultural resources of Blue Ridge landscape.
Artists of all disciplines who are interested may apply online, but must do so before the Jan. 31 deadline, according to a news release from the park.
The program, which is supported by a donation from the Shenandoah National Park Trust, allows the selected artist the opportunity to share their work through educational programs and exhibits. Each session offers the artist three weeks to pursue their artistic discipline. It also provides them with furnished lodging. The selected artist is required to present several public programs during their residency and donate an original piece of art reflecting their experience.
The Artist-in-Residence program is established in many National Park Service sites to inspire artists to create and share works that not only motivates and encourages millions of people to visit and explore, but also helps build awareness and develop stewardship of the public lands.
