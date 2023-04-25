Artist in residence

2022 Artist in Residence Ken Heyman gives a public program on plein air painting at Jewell Hollow Overlook.

 Lawson Osteen

Shenandoah National Park last week announced the selection of five artists for its annual Artist-in-Residence program. 

The program gives artists of all types an opportunity to creatively explore Shenandoah’s natural and cultural resources and pursue their artistic discipline. Each artist will spend three weeks in Shenandoah and will then create an original piece reflecting the experience to donate to the park. Artists also present public programs about their art and their residencies. 

