Wildflower contest

A crochet bloodroot

 Madeline Talbert

Shenandoah National Park on Friday announced the return of its annual Youth Wildflower Art Contest where students create art of wildflowers that are native to the Blue Ridge Mountains.

The contest was expanded this year to include all K-12 students in public, private or city schools, as well home-schooled students, throughout Virginia. Art may be submitted from Feb. 13 through April 7.

Tags

Recommended for you