Shenandoah National Park on Friday announced the return of its annual Youth Wildflower Art Contest where students create art of wildflowers that are native to the Blue Ridge Mountains.
The contest was expanded this year to include all K-12 students in public, private or city schools, as well home-schooled students, throughout Virginia. Art may be submitted from Feb. 13 through April 7.
entry forms, contest rules, wildflower list, reference photo gallery, tips and tricks for making art, and instructions for uploading artwork to the online platform can be found here.
Judging will be among four grade levels: K-2, 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12. Artists must submit works that lay flat and are approximately 8.5 by x 11-inches in media such as acrylic, crayon, watercolor, fiber, pencil, charcoal, small crochet or knit projects, etc. 3D pieces, computer-generated and digital art and photographs of flowers will not be accepted.
Entrants will each receive recognition of their talent and efforts. Awards will go to the top entries from each age category, as well as the “Best in Show." Winning artists will be invited for an awards ceremony in May and winning art will be displayed in the park for a time.
Students may submit for themselves, or teachers, parents, and guardians may also submit work for their students. For more information about the art contest, contact shen_education@nps.gov.
