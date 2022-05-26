Officials with Shenandoah National Park said Thursday in a news release they expect the park to be unusually busy this upcoming holiday weekend.
Tickets to hike Old Rag Mountain are all sold out for both Saturday and Sunday, with limited availability on Memorial Day. Campground reservations are sold out for the weekend and first-come, first-served sites are expected to go quickly. Lodging is also fully booked.
The park recommends that visitors hoping to avoid crowds seek out less popular hiking trails.
"We want people to enjoy their national park and Shenandoah National Park is a great place to explore and recreate. Memorial Day weekend is an especially busy time and planning your visit will help make the most of your trip,” park Superintendent Pat Kenney said in a statement. “Visitors should expect crowds and congestion on Skyline Drive, at picnic areas, and along popular trails. Planning your visit is critical."
