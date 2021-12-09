Shenandoah National Park on Wednesday announced plans to implement a pilot program in March 2022 that will require visitors to obtain tickets in advance of their hike up Madison County’s popular Old Rag Mountain.
The program is an effort by park officials intended to control the number of hikers and combat bottlenecks that can create long waits along narrow corridors of the nearly 10-mile loop trail. According to a news release, the park is working to complete specifics of how the program will be implemented, and is expected to provide additional information later this winter.
“The pilot project will allow the Park to evaluate a strategy for managing this highly popular hike in Shenandoah, with a goal of providing a high-quality visitor experience in an area of the Park that continues to see high visitation,” park Superintendent Pat Kenney said in a statement.
Kenney said previously in an interview with Rappahannock News that the tickets, which would necessitate a small processing fee on top of the $30 fee for a vehicle to enter the national park, would be capped with a certain allocation for each day.
The park will also raise the nightly fee to stay at a campground to $30 and campgrounds with group sites will increase to $75, marking the first price hike since 2007, according to a news release. The new fee structure will take effect immediately with reservations for the upcoming season opening Dec. 16.
Lastly, the park approved a proposal for the establishment of a fee on the existing backcountry camping permit and the establishment of an online permit system. Shenandoah National Park has one of the largest backcountry permitting programs in the national park system, and most of these programs require fees, according to the news release.
Park managers continue to evaluate the public comments and develop implementation details for the backcountry camping proposal. The earliest this fee would be enacted is in 2023, and additional details will be provided as the park moves forward.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering the impact of COVID-19 on our community. Sign up to have the C-19 Daily Update delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...